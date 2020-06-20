Graham signals he won't take up U.S. attorney pick without Schumer, Gillibrand sign-off | 20 June 2020 | Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman [neocon sack of garbage] Lindsey Graham (R-Deep-State-S.C.) signaled on Saturday that he will not move forward with a nomination for the U.S. attorney for Manhattan without sign-off from two Democratic senators. Graham said he would wait to receive a "blue slip" -- a sheet of paper that indicates whether a home-state senator supports a nomination -- before moving forward with a new nominee to be the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. If Graham sticks with his position, that would give Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) leverage to try to block the administration's nominee for the spot from being confirmed by the Senate by not returning their blue slips. Graham's position would mark a significant roadblock for the administration's plan to nominate Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to be the next Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for Manhattan.