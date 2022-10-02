Grant Program Won't Use Taxpayer Funding for Crack Pipes - Biden Administration | 9 Feb 2022 | A new 30 million federal grant program intended to reduce harm from illicit drugs will not be using federal funds to purchase pipes for smoking crack or meth to include in safe smoking kits, the Biden administration said on Wednesday. In a joint statement, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Dr. Rahul Gupta said their agencies are "focused on using our resources smartly to reduce harm and save lives." "Accordingly, no federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits," they said.