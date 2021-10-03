CLG Exclusive: The Great Reset: Corporate Socialism, or 'Capitalism' with Chinese Characteristics By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. | 10 March 2021 | The Great Reset is a phrase first used by Klaus Schwab and the WEF to describe a new kind of capitalism. In their book, COVID-19: The Great Reset, WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret write that the COVID-19 crisis should be regarded as an "opportunity [that can be] seized to make the kind of institutional changes and policy choices that will put economies on the path toward a fairer, greener future." Thus, the Great Reset aims to use COVID-19 as an "opportunity" to reset capitalism in order to address climate change and to bring about so-called economic "fairness." We know what the COVID crisis is, although we may disagree on its dangers and our governments' responses to it. And we know what climate change is, although disagreements about its dangers and causes abound. But what is this "fairer" future, and how would the Great Reset bring it about?