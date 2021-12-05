'Great Reset' Mastermind Klaus Schwab Called for Implantable Microchips to Enforce Global Health Pass in 2016 | 11 May 2021 | World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab, who has exploited COVID-19 fear to push his dangerous "Great Reset" scheme, once called for a global health pass to be enforced by implantable microchip technology. The clip from 2016, translated from French, can be seen here. In the interview, Schwab explains how the microchip technology will progress until humans are ready to accept the implant under their skin... Schwab made clear that he is a transhumanist with his comments.