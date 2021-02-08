'Greatest coverup of all time': GOP probe concludes COVID leaked from Wuhan lab | 2 Aug 2021 | COVID-19 leaked from the controversial Wuhan lab sometime before Sept. 12, 2019 -- with China's Communist Party keeping the deadly virus under wraps in the "greatest coverup of all time," according to a damning Republican investigation into the origins released Monday. The report showed "a preponderance of the evidence proves that all roads lead" to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the bat-research lab already eyed as a source for the pandemic, according to Rep. Michael McCaul (TX-10). "It is our belief the virus leaked sometime in late August or early September 2019," said McCaul, the lead Republican in the House Foreign Affairs Committee. "When they realized what happened, Chinese Communist Party officials and scientists at the WIV began frantically covering up the leak, including taking their virus database offline in the middle of the night and requesting more than $1 million for additional security," McCaul said.