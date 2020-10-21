Greeley nursing home residents protest pandemic lockdown: 'I'd rather die of COVID than loneliness' | 08 Oct 2020 | (Greeley, CO) Waving signs that read such things as "I'd rather die of COVID than loneliness," and "We are prisoners in our home," residents of one nursing facility staged their own anti-lockdown protest along one of the busiest streets in Greeley, directly across the street from the city’s largest and longest operating hospital "Freedom, freedom, freedom," one lady chanted while waving a sign that read "we want our families back." The protest against the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Gov. Jared Polis's (D-Dirt-bag) mandates that do not allow nursing home residents to see their loved ones, was thought up, organized and carried out by the residents, with oversight from their nurses and other staff members, said the Assistant Administrator of Fairacres Manor Ben Gonzales... One woman, who was not from Greeley, but happened to be at the hospital during the protest yelled across the street "tell them to let you out of jail."