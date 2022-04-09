Green Bay latest Wisconsin city to agree to end ballot drop box use | 2 Sept 2022 | The Thomas More Society is celebrating another ballot drop box victory in Wisconsin. The group, which sued over the use of ballot drop boxes across the state in 2020, this week said Green Bay has agreed to end its drop box use. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled back in July that state election law does not allow for ballot drop boxes. The justices said voters must either vote in person, or absentee through the mail. Special Counsel Erick Kaardal said while the Supreme Court ended drop box use, the city of Green Bay didn't actually eliminate its policy that allowed for them to be used in the future. That happened Wednesday.