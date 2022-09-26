Green group influencing Biden admin has deep ties to Chinese government | 26 Sept 2022 | The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a major U.S. green group that has influenced Biden administration policymaking, has deep ties to the Chinese government. The NRDC, a non-profit organization based in New York City with total assets exceeding $450 million, has worked on climate issues extensively in China since the mid-1990s and several of its top officials have worked for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or government-sponsored institutions. The NRDC maintains a close working relationship with the Biden administration. The NRDC's former president, Gina McCarthy, served as Biden's climate czar up from January 2021 until earlier this month. Current president, Manish Bapna, has attended at least two White House meetings, visitor logs reviewed by Fox News Digital show. The NRDC regularly communicates with Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's office on policy issues, according to internal State Department emails obtained by the watchdog group Protect the Public's Trust and shared with Fox News Digital. [This is the Great Reset.]