Greene apologizes to GOP colleagues - and gets standing ovation | 03 Feb 2021 | Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) apologized for her past controversial remarks and embrace of the QAnon conspiracy [sic] theory during a heated closed-door House GOP conference meeting -- and received a standing ovation at one point from a number of her colleagues. Greene told her colleagues that she made a mistake by being curious about "Q" and said she told her children she learned a lesson about what to put on social media, according to two sources in the room... She received a standing ovation from some members of the caucus at the conclusion of her remarks. The House will vote Thursday on removing Greene from the House Budget and Education panels, where she was placed by Republicans. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has so far declined to take disciplinary actions against Greene.