Greenwich first selectman seeking investigation after video suggests discrimination in Cos Cob against Catholics, conservative teachers | 1 Sept 2022 | (CT) Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo called Wednesday for an independent investigation into the town's hiring practices after a school administrator said in a video that he avoids hiring conservatives and Roman Catholics. A former Republican state legislator, Camillo was responding to comments made by a Cos Cob School assistant principal in an undercover video that was made by Project Veritas... The educator, Jeremy Boland, was placed on administrative leave as both Republicans and Democrats condemned his comments. In a video that lasts 12 minutes, Boland talked extensively at different locations to a woman who is not seen on the video. "Believe it or not, the open-minded, more progressive teachers are actually more savvy about delivering a Democratic message without really ever having to mention politics," Boland said. When asked if he would ever hire a Catholic, Boland responded, "Honestly, I don't want to. ...Because if someone is raised hardcore Catholic, it's like they're brainwashed. You can never change their mindset." He added, "I'm not a huge expert on religion, but Protestants in this area are probably the most liberal. But if they're Catholic -- conservative."