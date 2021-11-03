Groping allegation against Gov. Cuomo referred to Albany police | 11 March 2021 | The Albany Police Department has been formally notified about the allegation that Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a female staffer in an incident that may amount to a crime, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday. Cops haven't launched an official probe but have "reached out to the victim’s attorney and offered up any other police assistance," a police spokesman said. "At this time, there has been no formal criminal complaint and there is no active criminal investigation," spokesman Steve Smith said. Cuomo's acting counsel, Beth Garvey, acknowledged in a statement that state officials had referred the matter for possible criminal investigation.