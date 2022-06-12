Group of 10 GOP Patriots Push Back on McConnell, Democrat Push to Include JCPA in NDAA | 6 Dec 2022 | Amid a last-ditch effort by media lobbyists to insert the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), a bailout for the mainstream media derided across the partisan spectrum, into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), ten Republican senators are heroically stalling the push. GOP senate leader [traitor] Mitch McConnell is the primary antagonist, using two routes to help the Democrats ram through the bailout for their cronies in the media, something even their own supporters on the left oppose... McConnell and the Democrats are also attempting a process known as a "hotwire," which would pass the JCPA without any debate if no Senator objects to it. But they have a problem -- the number of Senators opposing it has only grown since the push began, with sources on the hill telling Breitbart News that the number of opposing Senators is now up to ten.