Group of 7,000 mercenaries present in Zaporozhye - local politician | 31 Oct 2022 | Mercenaries from Poland and Georgia and Chechen militants constitute a group of more than 7,000 in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, the leader of the movement We are together with Russia, Vladimir Rogov, told TASS on Monday. "There are more than 7,000 of them. Chechen militants, Poles and Georgians have begun to interact," he said, adding that Poles, Georgians and Chechen militants predominated among the mercenaries in the city. "Now the so-called 'shaitans' (literally meaning devils, a derogatory reference to anti-Russian Chechen militants - TASS) and also Poles and Georgians dominate in Zaporozhye. These are the three main large ethnic groups of mercenaries," he stressed. Rogov added that a large number of militants from the Kraken unit were also present in the city.