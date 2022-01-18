Group of BC truckers planning to join convoy across Canada to protest vaccine mandates | 16 Jan 2022 | A number of Canadian truckers have planned a massive convoy with hopes of ending a mandatory vaccine mandate that was put into place across the country recently. As of Saturday, Canadian truckers must be fully vaccinated if they want to avoid quarantine and pre−arrival molecular tests while unvaccinated American big-riggers are to be turned back at the border. Colin Valentim, an Ice Road fuel driver and organizer for the British Columbia-Canada convoy, explained that his group will start the journey from Vancouver at 8 am on Jan. 23. They will travel across Canada with other drivers from throughout the country and meet in Ottawa to protest.