Group of people in NYC attack man in wheelchair, steal belongings; citywide robberies rise --NYPD statistics show citywide robberies up 2.9% year-to-date compared to last year | 23 Nov 2021 | Authorities in New York City are seeking a group of four people who ganged up on a man in a wheelchair, beating him and stealing his belongings earlier this month amid a rise in citywide robberies. The incident happened on Nov. 8 just before 2:30 a.m. in front of 267 Tremont Avenue in the Bronx when the 39-year-old victim had a verbal dispute with an unidentified female, police said. Surveillance video shows the man in the wheelchair talking to a male member of the group when he is first punched. The three men and one woman continue punching him before dragging him out of the wheelchair. The group then continues to punch, stomp and kick the man.