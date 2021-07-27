Group of Republicans heckled while demanding answers on Capitol riot detainees | 27 July 2021 | A group of six Republican lawmakers held a press conference, amid the heckling of protesters, outside the Department of Justice on Tuesday to demand answers about the treatment of those arrested over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Congress members Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Louis Gohmert (R-Texas), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Bob Good (R-Va.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) gave remarks from a podium outside the office of the DOJ, to which Greene claimed they were barred entry. "We want to know how the detainees are being treated inside the jails," Greene began before introducing Gohmert. "We have received reports about mistreatment in the jails," Gohmert claimed, adding, "We have been asking for months for meetings with the attorney general." Among the reported examples of mistreatment listed by the House Republicans were due process violations and the needless use of solitary confinement for some prisoners.