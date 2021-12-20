Guard Coby White becomes second fully vaccinated Chicago Bulls player to test positive for COVID-19 | 1 Dec 2021 | Chicago Bulls guard Coby White tested positive for COVID-19, coach Billy Donovan announced after practice Wednesday afternoon. White will enter the NBA's health and safety protocols and will not travel with the team to New York this week for games against the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. White is the second Bulls player to contract the coronavirus recently, following center Nikola Vucevic, who missed seven games last month while in the league's health and safety protocols. All Bulls players have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an achievement the team reached at the start of November.