Gun rights group asks judge to block NY gun ban in Times Square, other 'sensitive' places | 23 Aug 202 | A Second Amendment advocacy group on Tuesday asked a federal judge to block a New York state law that bans the carry of firearms in certain "sensitive locations" such as stadiums, hospitals and Manhattan's Times Square. The request was part of a lawsuit brought by the Gun Owners of America against a New York law enacted this summer in the wake of a landmark Supreme Court decision expanding the Second Amendment. The justices' 6-3 decision in late June found the Constitution generally protects the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense. At the same time, the court said guns could be restricted in certain "sensitive locations," but left that term largely undefined.