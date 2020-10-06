Gun rights group overturns a Lamont emergency order that effectively blocked issuance of new firearms permits | 09 June 2020 | Connecticut gun rights advocates scored a victory Tuesday when a federal court said the Lamont administration and state police can no longer prevent citizens from obtaining gun permits by refusing -- because of the coronavirus pandemic -- to collect fingerprints from applicants. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer ruled for the Connecticut Citizens Defense League in its suit challenging as illegal a three-month old emergency, executive order by Gov. Ned Lamont that allows the state police to decide whether to take fingerprints during the pandemic. Fingerprinting is required before a gun permit can be issued.