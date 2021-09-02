Gunfire at Allina clinic in Wright County leaves several seriously wounded, followed by explosion --A bomb exploded about 30 minutes later at the clinic, according to emergency dispatch audio. | 09 Feb 2021 | (Buffalo, MN) A 67-year-old man unhappy with healthcare he received shot and seriously wounded five people at a Buffalo clinic Tuesday, in what authorities described as a "horrible scene" where potential explosives were also discovered. Gary Paul Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo is jailed after the 10:55 a.m. shooting at Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo on Crossroads Campus Drive. Police said they've had "multiple contacts" with Ulrich dating back to 2003. He had a history of being unhappy with healthcare he had received, said Buffalo police chief Pat Budke... Police found suspicious devices both in the clinic and the nearby Super 8 Motel where Ulrich was staying. It's unclear whether they detonated.