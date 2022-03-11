Gunfire strikes child-filled family home of Republican who campaigns in bulletproof vest | 3 Nov 2022 | The FBI is investigating a shooting that took place last month at a North Carolina home belonging to the parents of Pat Harrigan, a former Green Beret and Republican candidate running for Congress, according to reports. WBT News reported Thursday that the FBI is involved in the investigation. Harrigan's campaign manager told The Carolina Journal that a suspect shot into the home of his parents in Hickory. He said Harrigan's children were in the home at the time and the shot entered just a few feet from where they were sleeping. As of Thursday, there have been no arrests in the incident. Harrigan’s campaign has not confirmed that the FBI is involved in the investigation.