Gunman kills three, wounds five at Michigan State University before committing suicide --The campus is on lockdown. | 14 Feb 2023 | gunman opened fire in at least two locations on the Michigan State University campus Monday night, killing three and injuring at least five before touching off a massive manhunt that ended with the shooter killing himself. Police confirmed the fatalities and injuries shortly before midnight Monday, and university officials closed the school for the next two days. Authorities said they were searching for a short, black man wearing black clothes and red sneakers. The suspected gunman was captured on security video footage released by the police. The suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said.