Guy gets accused of racism by his doorbell - Amazon shuts down his smart home | 13 June 2023 | ...A significant number of Americans willingly invite in their homes these advanced devices that constantly eavesdrop on their conversations and actions. Yet, that's become the norm with gadgets like Echo and Alexa, which feel like creepy spies sitting in the corner, recording every noise you make. Well, one guy learned the hard way just how risky that idea can be when his doorbell accused him of being "racist" and Amazon completely shut down his entire "smart home." The guy's name is Brandon Jackson, and he gave a detailed account of what went down that fateful day... Brandon was unable to access his "smart house" devices and figured he had been hacked. Little did he know what was about to happen, all thanks to the Amazon Supreme Court, the mighty deciders of who gets electricity and who doesn't. As it turns out, there wasn't even a racist comment made... So, instead, it's apparently more acceptable to completely cut off someone's access to their own home based on the mere possibility that they might be dirty, filthy, Trump-supporting racist. But here's the bigger question: when did Amazon become the arbiter of free speech in the United States?