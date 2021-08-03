'The Guy That Runs That Outfit Over There' - Joe Biden Forgets the Name of the Pentagon and His Secretary of Defense | 08 March 2021 | Joe Biden on Monday announced he nominated two female generals for four-star combatant commands. During his announcement, Joe Biden totally forgot the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. "I want to thank the -- former general, I keep calling him General...the guy who runs that outfit over there. I want to make sure we thank the Secretary..." said Biden as Kamala Harris lurked in the background. (Video)