Hackers have targeted sensitive data at multiple US defense contractors, says cybersecurity research firm | 7 Nov 2021 | Suspected foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors -- and at least one of those organizations is in the US, according to findings that security firm Palo Alto Networks shared exclusively with CNN. With the help of the National Security Agency, cybersecurity researchers are exposing an ongoing effort by these unidentified hackers to steal key data from US defense contractors and other sensitive targets. Officials from the NSA and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are tracking the threat.