Haiti earthquake death toll soars to over 700 | 15 Aug 2021 | The death toll from Saturday's earthquake in Haiti has risen to at least 724, the country's Office of Civil Protection said Sunday. The grim skyrocketing figure from the 7.2 magnitude quake comes hours after hospitals in Les Cayes, the island's southwestern port city, reported they were already "overwhelmed" with injured patients. Officials said at least 2,800 people were hurt from the powerful temblor in the Caribbean nation, which is still reeling from the assassination of its prime minister, Jovenel Moïse, in July.