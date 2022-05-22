Half-Million Migrants Cross Border in 10 Weeks | 21 May 2022 | More than a half-million migrants illegally crossed the southwest border with Mexico during a 10-week period ending on May 15. The record-setting mass migration crisis is overwhelming Border Patrol and NGO resources as they deal with the chaotic level of border crossings. Between April 1 and May 15 approximately 513,000 migrants illegally crossed the southwest border with Mexico. The number reflects apprehensions cited in the April Southwest Border Migration Report and unofficial numbers obtained from a law enforcement source within CBP. The source stated that agents apprehended approximately 47,000 migrants just in the past seven days.