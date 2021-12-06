Half of the pandemic's unemployment money may have been stolen | 10 June 2021 | Criminals may have stolen as much as half of the unemployment benefits the U.S. has been pumping out over the past year, some experts say. Unemployment fraud during the pandemic could easily reach $400 billion, according to some estimates, and the bulk of the money likely ended in the hands of foreign crime syndicates -- making this not just theft, but a matter of national security. Blake Hall, CEO of ID.me, a service that tries to prevent this kind of fraud, tells Axios that America has lost more than $400 billion to fraudulent claims. As much as 50% of all unemployment monies might have been stolen, he says.