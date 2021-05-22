Hamas Chief: We Will Continue Fighting Until Al-Aqsa Mosque Is Liberated --Netanyahu says Israel has changed the equation with Hamas --Israel lifts all emergency restrictions after Gaza cease-fire --PM's office says truce will be 'unconditional' --At least 248 Palestinians killed in Gaza, 12 in Israel | 22 May 2021 | Israel and Hamas agreed to an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire on Thursday, following extensive international efforts to end the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza War. The truce went into effect on Friday at 2 A.M. Fighting between Israel and Hamas escalated over the past week and a half, killing at least 248 people in the Gaza Strip and 12 in Israel, in one of the deadliest exchanges in years. Israel carried out hundreds of air and several ground strikes in Gaza, while Palestinian militants have fired more than 4,000 rockets at central and southern Israel since last Monday.