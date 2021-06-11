Handful of House Republicans Bail Out Democrats Friday Night, Providing the Decisive Votes to Pass a $1.2 Trillion 'Infrastructure' Bill | 5 Nov 2021 | A handful of House Republicans bailed out Democrats Friday night, providing the decisive votes to pass a Senate-approved $1.2 trillion [so-called] infrastructure bill after a day and night of liberal infighting that nearly sank Joe Biden's agenda. The measure was approved 228-206 with 13 Republicans joining 215 Democrats, to send it to Biden's desk 87 days after it cleared the Senate in August. Six [progressive] Democrats voted against the bill, enough to defeat it had Republicans held together. Four New York GOPers voted in favor of the infrastructure plan: Rep. John Katko, Rep. Tom Reed, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Rep. Andrew Garbarino. The other Republicans to back the bill were Don Bacon of Nebraska, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, David McKinley of West Virginia, Don Young of Alaska, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Chris Smith of New Jersey.