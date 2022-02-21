Hank the Tank, a 500-Pound Bear, Ransacks a California Community | 21 Feb 2022 | Since the summer, a black bear known as Hank the Tank has made a 500-pound nuisance of himself in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., breaking into more than two dozen homes to rummage for food and leaving a trail of damage behind. So far, nobody has been able to deter Hank, said Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Department officials and the local police have tried to "haze" the bear with paintballs, bean bags, sirens and Tasers [!], but he is too drawn to humans and their food to stay away for long. Hank, so named by local residents, has used his size and strength to barge through garages, windows and door. As of Thursday, Hank had broken into at least 28 homes... The state authorities took down a bear trap in the area after someone spray painted "Bear Killer" on it. The residents are quick to point out that Hank is gentle and sweet. When he breaks into a home, he is far more interested in the food than any people who may be inside, said Ann Bryant, the executive director of the Bear League, a wildlife rescue service in Homewood, Calif.