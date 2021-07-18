Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats --Three of the Democratic lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 | 18 July 2021 | Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning. Fox News asked Harris's office if Harris is showing any symptoms of COVID-19, but they did not immediately respond.