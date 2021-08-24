Harris's flight delayed after potential health issue in Vietnam | 24 Aug 2021 | Kamala Harris's departure from Singapore on Tuesday was delayed for several hours after a report of an unexpected health issue in Hanoi, Vietnam, where she was scheduled to travel. The health issue was not Harris's, but fewer other details were available. When asked about the delay, Harris's communications director, Symone Sanders, said Harris was well and "all is fine." Harris was scheduled to depart Tuesday afternoon local time from Singapore to Vietnam after delivering a speech on the Biden administration's policy toward the Indo-Pacific region. But reporters were instead sent back to their hotel rooms, where they waited for more than three hours without a clear indication of why. Harris took off for Vietnam roughly three hours behind schedule.