Hartford Courant cover story, governor's passion over 'first COVID baby death' a lie; 'unsafe sleep in bassinet with soft bedding' was reason for sudden death --Courant banner headline cover story, governor used death of baby to garner support to lock down state --Hartford baby who died in March was called the youngest coronavirus death in Connecticut. Months later, medical examiner says the baby had COVID-19 but did not die from it | 17 July 2020 | A Hartford baby who died in late March and who was initially called the youngest COVID death in the country by Gov. Ned Lamont (D - killer of the elderly) [and provided deep-state rag, the Hartford Courant, a banner headline cover story in March], died from unexplained causes, the chief state's medical examiner’s office announced late Friday afternoon. Lung tissue from the 6½-week-old infant tested by the CDC confirmed a COVID-19 infection, but Chief State's Medical Examiner James Gill said Friday not enough is known [?] about how the virus impacts infants to know if it had any role in the baby's death. Gill listed "unsafe sleep in bassinet with soft bedding" as a reason for the sudden death. "Infants may die from unexplained causes (e.g., SIDS) or from compromised sleeping conditions," Gill said. "Therefore, when there is no definitive cause of death at autopsy, these deaths are typically certified as 'Undetermined' or 'Sudden Unexpected/Unexplained Death in Infancy.'"