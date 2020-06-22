The Hartford Courant, joining other news organizations across the nation, to capitalize 'B' in the word Black | 22 June 2020 | Quoting the Courant: To our readers: Effective today, The Hartford Courant is joining other news organizations across the nation in capitalizing the "B" in the word Black when referring to people. This change recognizes that the word Black means an ethnic identity. We believe this is a necessary update to our style policy. The change was announced internally Friday and the policy will take effect in today's newspaper, online at courant.com and at all properties that are part of The Hartford Courant Media Group. This decision comes amid broad discussion in the industry on this issue and follows discussion as well inside The Courant's newsroom. While this is an important change as it pertains to our coverage, we recognize much more work remains regarding diversity and inclusion. ['Much work remains?' Odd, because if you've subscribed to the Courant for years, you'd note that the Courant's foremost concern -- aside from promoting and backing endless wars (not to mention, the 2000 coup which installed the George W. Bush regime), the outsourcing of every American job, and working 24/7 to destroy the U.S. middle class on the altar of globalism -- is identity politics. Most people think The New York Times and Washington Post are the most egregious deep-state rags in the United States. In fact, they are not. It is absolutely the Hartford Courant. --LRP]