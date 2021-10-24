Hartford HealthCare fires 109 employees who wouldn't take COVID-19 vaccine | 22 Oct 2021 | Hartford HealthCare has fired 109 employees who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, chief clinical officer Dr. Ajay Kumar said Friday. Of more than 26,500 Hartford HealthCare employees, 99.8% either got vaccinated or received an exemption, Kumar said. Kumar said all physicians and advanced practitioners had been vaccinated or received an exemption. The 109 unvaccinated employees, he said, were spread across numerous job categories including environmental services, nursing and IT, among others.