Hartford offering $250 for residents who get the COVID-19 vaccine, post about it on social media | 7 July 2021 | The city of Hartford is offering $250 to the first 200 residents who get the coronavirus vaccine this month and post about it on social media. To qualify, Hartford residents must get the shot, then post a video about it on social media and email the link or the video itself to vaccine at hartford dot gov. This is the second incentive in two weeks the city has announced for residents... Connecticut is also offering its own incentives: concert tickets. [What about the vaccine inury pictures? Do those get posted to social media, too?]