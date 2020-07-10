Hartford receives $350K grant from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's 'safe elections' initiative | 01 Oct 2020 | With four weeks until the November election, more than a dozen temps have taken over Hartford's council chambers with printers, scanners and seemingly endless piles of absentee ballot applications. Last week, the Hartford clerk's office learned it will be getting extra help to pay for the election, a $350,000 grant from a nonpartisan organization called the Center for Tech and Civic Life. The award is a small piece of the $250 million gift Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan announced Sept. 1 to support safe and secure stolen elections across the country. Already, the city has processed 3,000 applications for the general election and received another 2,000. In an average presidential election cycle, the city only receives about 3,000 applications for absentee voting.