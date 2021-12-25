Harvard chemist Charles Lieber found guilty of all charges related to Chinese research funding | 22 Dec 2021 | The former chair of Harvard University’s chemistry department has been convicted of all six felony charges he faced related to his receipt of millions of dollars in research funding from China, and now faces up to 26 years in prison and up to $1.2 million (£900,000) in fines. Charles Lieber, who is living with late-stage lymphoma, was found guilty on 21 December of two counts of making false statements to federal authorities, two counts of filing a false income tax return, and two counts of failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The 62-year-old will be sentenced at a later hearing. Lieber was arrested in January 2020 for concealing his affiliation with the Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) in China from his university and the US government agencies that funded his work.