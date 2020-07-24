Harvard faces calls to rename 'Board of Overseers' over slavery ties | 22 July 2020 | The Harvard University Board of Overseers is under pressure to alter its name due to the term having ties to slavery. The Coalition for a Diverse Harvard is calling for the board to drop the title "overseer," as the term was also used to refer to individuals who managed plantations. The alumni organization Harvard Forward brought attention to the "Board of Overseers" name in a series of tweets. "Today, on the 237th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Massachusetts, we join the @harvarddiverse Coalition in calling to #RenameTheOverseers," Harvard Forward tweeted July 8.