Harvard Medical School offers course about healthcare for LGBTQIA+ 'infants' with curriculum offering lessons in areas including OBGYN, pediatrics and plastic surgery --It's run in conjunction with several Boston-area hospitals --The hospital's affiliated included Mass General and Boston Children's Hospital --In 2022, the children's hospital said kids know they're transgender in the womb | 11 Jan 2023 | Medical students at Harvard are being taught how to care for infant patients who identify as LGBTQIA+, according to a publicly available course description. Students at the school, considered one of the foremost medical schools in the world, will be given: "Clinical exposure and education will focus on serving gender and sexual minority people across the lifespan, from infants to older adults." In Western medicine, an infant is considered from birth to 12 months old. According to the description for Caring for Patients with Diverse Sexual Orientations, Gender Identities, and Sex Development, students will work in both hospitals and communities with LGBTQIA+ youth.