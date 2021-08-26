Harvard's new chaplain is an atheist - and 'Good Without God' | 26 Aug 2021 | Harvard University's organization of chaplains is getting a new president to coordinate the campus's Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist and assorted other religious communities. Only the new president, 44-year-old Greg Epstein, does not identify with any of those traditional religions himself. He is an atheist. Despite his disbelief in any higher power, Harvard chaplains felt Epstein -- author of the book Good Without God: What a Billion Nonreligious People Do Believe -- was a good choice for the position due to young people's increasing lack of religiosity.