Hashtag #WrongTrump allowed by Twitter to trend for several hours after death of president's brother while hypocritical Jack Dorsey suspends accounts critical of Taylor Swift --Journalist, NAACP leader among those wishing president, not brother, had died | 16 Aug 2020 | Following the death of President Trump's brother Robert Trump, critics of the president have been tweeting the hashtag #WrongTrump, as if to say that it should have been the president to die instead. "Dear Grim Reaper, You took the #wrongtrump," tweeted Bishop Talbert Swan, who is a pastor, radio host, and president of the Springfield, Mass., branch of the NAACP. "What did he promise the devil for the Grim Reaper to take the #wrongtrump???" tweeted journalist [sic] David Leavitt. [Interesting to note, the @TrumpetingTrump account on Twitter was suspended for seven days, within *seconds* of a tweet responding to Taylor's anti-Trump vitriol. The poster, with over thirty-seven thousand followers, called Swift 'stupid.' (She is.)]