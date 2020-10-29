OMG. Hate crime bill: Hate talk in homes 'must be prosecuted' | 28 Oct 2020 | Conversations over the dinner table that incite hatred must be prosecuted under Scotland's hate crime law, the justice secretary has said. Journalists and theatre directors should also face the courts if their work is deemed to deliberately stoke up prejudice, Humza Yousaf said. The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill has been condemned by critics including the Scottish Catholic Church, police representatives, academics and artists. It will introduce an offence of stirring-up of hatred against people with protected characteristics, including disability, sexual orientation and age.