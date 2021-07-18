Hate crimes against Christians becoming commonplace in Canada | 17 July 2021 | Hate crimes targeting Christians are increasingly becoming normal in Canada. There have been at least 45 attacks on Christian congregations in the country since June, including 17 cases in which churches were completely burned down. The fires and vandalism span six provinces and the Northwest Territories, some of which have been in the heartland of First Nations' territory. Christians are being forced to defend themselves or hire private security just to protect their places of worship.