Hawaii helicopter crash near Kauai missile facility draws military response, at least 4 dead --Helicopter was flying in support of a range training operation | 22 Feb 2022 | At least four people are dead after a civilian contracted helicopter crashed in Hawaii on Tuesday near the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kauai County, according to the U.S. military. A PMRF statement said emergency personnel at the facility responded to the crash just after 10 a.m., near the north area of the Barking Sands installation. The helicopter was flying in support of a range training operation. There were no survivors. In a news release, the facility said the helicopter was flown by Croman Corp., which describes itself as one of the world's most experienced operators of Sikorsky S-61 helicopters.