Hawaii military base mysteriously launched three F-22s in response to unknown incident --The incident came less than a week after another unspecified incident prompted the base to issue a lockdown order for several hours. | 20 June 2021 | Three F-22 fighter jets were launched from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii by an apparent request from the Federal Aviation Administration, but the details are shrouded in mystery. The military has remained tight-lipped about what prompted the patrol but did confirm it was not a training exercise and came at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration. Two F-22 Raptors took off from JBPHH around 4 p.m., followed by a third F-22 about an hour later, Hawaii News Now reported.