Hazmat team responds to 'suspicious powder' sent to Russian embassy | 3 March 2022 | Parcels containing a "suspicious" white powder were sent to the Russian Embassy in Australia's capital of Canberra, according to police and diplomatic staffers, prompting a hazmat team to respond to the scene. Two mysterious packages containing an "unknown white powder" were discovered outside the embassy early on Thursday morning, the diplomatic mission told TASS, noting that local authorities are now inspecting the envelopes. The Australian Capital Territory Police (ACT) later confirmed that the "contents of the package are currently being assessed" in a statement cited by local media, adding that a "cordon" is now in place around the embassy "and the public is urged to avoid the area until further notice."