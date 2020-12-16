Health care worker suffers dangerous reaction minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine --Woman had an allergic reaction within 10 minutes of receiving the shot and was admitted to Bartlett Hospital's emergency room | 16 Dec 2020 | A health care worker in Alaska is doing "well" after suffering an adverse reaction minutes after receiving Pfizer's [deadly, rushed] COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. The health care worker, who was identified as a middle-aged woman, had an allergic reaction that included flushing and shortness of breath within 10 minutes of receiving the first of Pfizer's two-dose jab on Tuesday. She was still being observed in Bartlett Hospital's foyer at the time of the incident. The woman, whose name is being withheld, suffered an anaphylactic reaction that required hospitalization and monitoring, and will not be receiving the second dose of the vaccine, officials said during a press briefing on Wednesday. She had no prior history of allergies and took a Benadryl to relieve the symptoms but it did not work. Once she was admitted to Bartlett Hospital's emergency room, her symptoms resolved within moments of receiving epinephrine.