Health Shocker: Jamie Foxx Left 'Paralyzed and Blind' From 'Blood Clot in His Brain' After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine, Source Claims | 1 June 2023 | Horrific health details have been revealed regarding Jamie Foxx’s mysterious medical state. The Django Unchained star is said to be "partially paralyzed and blind," in addition to a series of other complications after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza claimed after speaking to a source close to Foxx. "Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it," confessed the podcaster, who formally worked as a columnist for the New York Daily News and as a host of the E! series Mysteries and Scandals, during an appearance on Dr. Drew Pinsky's online show Ask Dr. Drew. "The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind," Benza alleged, as he insisted his insider was "someone in the room" with first-hand knowledge of Foxx’s hospitalization.